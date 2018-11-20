Home NATIONAL President Trump Weighs in on Ivanka Emails
President Trump says his daughter’s private emails were not deleted nor did they contain classified information. Trump made the comment in response to a Washington Post story that said Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to send messages to White house aides and cabinet officials.

Trump says there was no coverup attempt and the story has been amped up by “Fake News.” The president said he looked at the emails today briefly and they are all in the presidential record.

Trump said the situation in no way compares to the thousands of emails that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sent from a private server and then deleted.

