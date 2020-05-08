TEXAS

President Trump Welcomes Texas Governor Greg Abbott to White House

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence listens at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump says he trusts and “relies on” Gov. Greg Abbott’s judgment when it comes to reopening the Texas economy.

The president welcomed Abbott to the White House on Thursday to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic. Trump told reporters he’s giving leeway to governors as to when they should open their states back up.

Trump added that Abbott had announced earlier this week hair and nail salons could open today with certain restrictions. Gyms and manufacturing plants are expected to reopen May 18th.

