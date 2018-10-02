Home NATIONAL President Trump Won’t Declassify Democratic Memo On Russia Probe
President Trump Won’t Declassify Democratic Memo On Russia Probe
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

President Trump Won’t Declassify Democratic Memo On Russia Probe

0
0
donald trump
now viewing

President Trump Won’t Declassify Democratic Memo On Russia Probe

police-officer-david-sherrard
now playing

Funeral For Slain North Texas Police Officer Set For Tuesday

Las Vegas Shooting Gunmans Brain
now playing

Las Vegas Gunman Had Anti-Anxiety Meds In System

DF-ST-87-06962
now playing

A Budget The Likes Of Which The Pentagon Has Never Seen

DRUG CARTELS GUN BATTLES MEXIO VIOLENCE MEXICO
now playing

Mexico Nabs Zetas Cartel Leader Jose Maria Guizar Valencia

8-liners
now playing

Willacy County Agrees To Second Extension Of Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades

TEXAS FLAG HALF STAFF
now playing

Abbott Orders Flags Lowered To Honor Murdered Richardson Officer

OFFICERS SHOT POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Authorities Say Officers Shot, Suspect Dead

ROB PORTER
now playing

Trump Wishes Rob Porter Well After Resignation

knife in school
now playing

Mercedes Elementary Student Found With Large Knife

body identified
now playing

Investigators Identify Body Found In River

(AP) – The White House has told the House intelligence committee that President Donald Trump is “unable” to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats about abuse of government surveillance powers in the FBI’s Russia probe.
The Democratic memo is a response to a Republican memo alleging abuse of those surveillance powers.
White House counsel Don McGahn said in a letter to the committee that the memo contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages” and asked the intelligence panel to revise the memo with the help of the Justice Department. He said Trump is still “inclined” to release the memo if revisions are made.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Wishes Rob Porter Well After Resignation
  2. Kelly Getting Scrutiny After Senior Aide’s Resignation
  3. Trump Pushes For More Republicans In Congress
  4. Congress Votes To Reopen Government, Passes Budget Deal
Related Posts
police-officer-david-sherrard

Funeral For Slain North Texas Police Officer Set For Tuesday

Fred Cruz 0
Las Vegas Shooting Gunmans Brain

Las Vegas Gunman Had Anti-Anxiety Meds In System

Fred Cruz 0
DF-ST-87-06962

A Budget The Likes Of Which The Pentagon Has Never Seen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video