Home NATIONAL Pressure On GOP To Revamp Health Law Grows, Along With Rifts
Pressure On GOP To Revamp Health Law Grows, Along With Rifts
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Pressure On GOP To Revamp Health Law Grows, Along With Rifts

0
0
Donald Trump, Daniel J. Hilferty, Brad Wilson
now viewing

Pressure On GOP To Revamp Health Law Grows, Along With Rifts

13069759_G
now playing

Appeals Court Won't Put Trump's Travel Ban Case On Hold

Deon_Bonner
now playing

North Texas Gang Members Sentenced For Sex-Trafficking Roles

58afcf8a3af33.image
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

bush-today-inline-20170227_20abe6d34f3c5a68bee532591eef50f9.today-inline-large2x
now playing

George W. Bush On Trump And Russia: "We All Need Answers"

Donald Trump
now playing

NEW: Trump Wants To Restore States' Powers

1485234505956
now playing

Trump To Sign New Travel Order On Wednesday

image (9)
now playing

Trump Meets With Nation's Governors

EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS
now playing

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

medical-marijuana
now playing

Man's Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

(AP) – President Donald Trump says nobody knew health care could be so complicated.

Yet the opposite has long been painfully obvious for top congressional Republicans. And they face mounting pressure to pass legislation annulling the health care law even as it becomes less and less clear what to propose instead.

The GOP-controlled Congress is starting its third month of work on dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, one of its marquee priorities. Little progress has been made.

Party leaders still face unresolved problems. These include how their substitute would handle Medicaid, whether millions of voters might lose coverage, if their proposal to give people tax credits would be adequate and how to pay for the costly exercise.

Related posts:

  1. If GOP Overhauls Taxes, What Popular Tax Breaks Are At Risk?
  2. GOP Congressman: Special Prosecutor Needed For Russia Probe
Related Posts
13069759_G

Appeals Court Won’t Put Trump’s Travel Ban Case On Hold

Fred Cruz 0
Deon_Bonner

North Texas Gang Members Sentenced For Sex-Trafficking Roles

Fred Cruz 0
58afcf8a3af33.image

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video