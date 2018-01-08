Home WORLD Presumed US War Remains Begin Journey Home From South Korea
Presumed US War Remains Begin Journey Home From South Korea
Presumed US War Remains Begin Journey Home From South Korea

Presumed US War Remains Begin Journey Home From South Korea

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) – The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.
The American-led U.N. Command is holding a repatriation ceremony for the remains at an air base in South Korea on Wednesday before a transport plane takes them to Hawaii for identification.
North Korea handed over 55 boxes of remains last week as part of an agreement reached during a June summit between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The return of the remains comes amid skepticism that North Korea is following through on its pledge to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

