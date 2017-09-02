Home NATIONAL Price Nears Senate Confirmation As Trump Health Secretary
Price Nears Senate Confirmation As Trump Health Secretary
Price Nears Senate Confirmation As Trump Health Secretary

Tom Price
Price Nears Senate Confirmation As Trump Health Secretary

(AP) – Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push another of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees through the Senate.

This time it’s the man who will help lead the GOP drive to repeal and replace the health care law.

The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday to short-circuit Democratic delaying tactics against Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., Trump’s choice for health secretary.

Final approval of Price seemed certain, a vote that would elevate the long-time proponent of dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law. Price also has pushed for reshaping and curbing Medicare and Medicaid and those are among issues at the forefront of the GOP agenda.

The debate over Price was coming in a week that has so far seen Democrats eager to show liberal constituents they are taking a stand against Trump.

