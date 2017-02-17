Home NATIONAL Priebus Praises Trump’s Handling Of News Conference
Priebus Praises Trump’s Handling Of News Conference
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Priebus Praises Trump’s Handling Of News Conference

0
0
1280x720_61113P00-SUWIW
now viewing

Priebus Praises Trump’s Handling Of News Conference

bc8e2195-e9c4-4673-8f92-1bc8c194b0a4-large16x9_1280x720_61213B00IAZRS
now playing

Texas Officials Say ICE Detained Immigrant Inside Courthouse

a01_jd_26jan_wall1-640×420
now playing

No Way To Measure US-Mexico Border Wall Success

gregabbott-620×300
now playing

Texas Governor Slams NFL Over 'Bathroom Bill' Criticism

EP-302179923
now playing

France, Germany Welcome 'Useful' Meeting With US On Syria

1487308894723
now playing

Munich Conference Brings Hope For Clarity On US Priorities

scotus-us-supreme-court-washington-dc-031616
now playing

Court To Hold Off On Travel Ban Decision

91626c45b5a54d57b4474465d586312b
now playing

Harward Turns Trump Down For National Security Adviser Job

1232b4bbe05c4791a44ce7f2f3619ae1-780×600
now playing

Senate Plans To Confirm Pruitt As EPA Head

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

GOP Bill Would Allow States To Defund Planned Parenthood

Border Security
now playing

Watchdog: No Way To Measure US-Mexico Border Wall Success

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus), is praising Trump’s handling of his news conference.

Priebus tells Fox News that Trump is a great “salesman” and that “there’s no person better to speak for President Trump than President Trump.” He says Thursday’s news conference “was an effective way to sum up what his message was yesterday and he did a fantastic job.”

Preibus also blasted recent media reports as “totally fake” or “grossly overstated.”

Priebus says there’s a chance reporters are making up the news entirely or that there are some “bad actors” or “holdovers” in the intelligence community spreading false claims.

Related posts:

  1. Munich Conference Brings Hope For Clarity On US Priorities
Related Posts
gregabbott-620×300

Texas Governor Slams NFL Over ‘Bathroom Bill’ Criticism

Zack Cantu 0
scotus-us-supreme-court-washington-dc-031616

Court To Hold Off On Travel Ban Decision

Zack Cantu 0
91626c45b5a54d57b4474465d586312b

Harward Turns Trump Down For National Security Adviser Job

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video