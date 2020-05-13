Primary Runoff Early Voting Period Extended

Governor Greg Abbott is lengthening the early voting period for the upcoming primary runoff elections. The governor has signed a proclamation giving voters an extra week to cast a ballot early for the July 14th runoffs. The proclamation sets June 29th as the start of early voting, one week earlier than the previous July 6th start. The runoff election itself was pushed to July 14th from May 26th due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

There are five primary runoff races on the ballot in the Valley. Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio must fend off Sara Stapleton Barrera to keep his District 27 seat.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio is being challenged by Eric Garza. Andres Maldonado and Jose Salazar are vying for the Willacy County Sheriff’s job. Garbriela Garza and Helen Delgadillo are in a runoff to be the judge of the 138th District Court. And on the Republican ticket, there’s a battle to be the nominee for Congressional District 15 between Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez and Ryan Krause.