Primary Runoff Election Day Is Tuesday

Election Day is tomorrow for the local races that weren’t decided in the March 3rd primary. There are several runoff races on the ballot, and perhaps the most high-profile among them – the effort by Sara Stapleton Barrera to oust longtime District 27 state Senator Eddie Lucio Junior.

Other primary runoff contests of interest – sheriff’s races in Cameron and Willacy counties, the race for judge of the 138th District Court, and the Republican primary runoff for Congressional District 15.

County elections officials are assuring voters worried about the pervasiveness of the coronavirus that the same health and safety measures that were in place at polling locations during the early voting period will be in place for Election Day.