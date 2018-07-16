Home NATIONAL Prime time: A Day Of Deals At Amazon, And At Its Rivals
(AP) – Amazon is extending its annual “Prime Day” promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods. Shoppers will have plenty of sales to choose from as other retailers offer promotions to try to take a share of the spending.
Prime Day starts Monday afternoon. Amazon is hoping its deals, available only to Prime members, are a hit with customers as it’s raising the price of the program.
Amazon has said it has more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. Four new countries will be part of Prime Day this year: Australia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore.
Prime Day, created by Amazon in 2015 for its 20th anniversary, has inspired other companies like Wayfair to invent their own shopping holidays.

