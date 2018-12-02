Home NATIONAL Principal Offers Year-End Cash To Students For Not Fighting
Principal Offers Year-End Cash To Students For Not Fighting
NATIONAL
0

Principal Offers Year-End Cash To Students For Not Fighting

0
0
CASH
now viewing

Principal Offers Year-End Cash To Students For Not Fighting

GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH-2
now playing

NTSB Asks For Help In Deadly Grand Canyon Copter Crash

city of brownsville
now playing

New Survey Rates Brownsville The Least Healthy City In The U.S.

GAY PRIDE FLAG
now playing

Governor: Company Shouldn't Have To Make Gay Pride Shirts

donald trump jr. and wife vanessa
now playing

Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Exposed To White Powder

MYANMAR MUSLIMS
now playing

'I feel trapped': Violence Fuels Fear Among Myanmar Muslims

congress-budget-deficit
now playing

Trump's $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits

dont drink and drive
now playing

Man Fails To Make Case That DWI Laws Discriminate Against Alcoholics

murder
now playing

Four Teens Charged With Murder Over Stolen Backpack

Humansmuggling_1476984976253_4287196_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Human Smugglers Arrested, Immigrants Rescued In Matamoros

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

New Digital Tool Available To Quicken Emergency Response Times

(AP) – The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.  The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Mitchell Elementary School Principal Stephanie Andrewlevich is taking the innovative approach to manage behavior at the school.  If all eighth-graders make it to graduation with no physical violence, each child will get $100.  The principal says the incentive is working.

So far this year, only 8 percent of the eighth-graders have been suspended. That’s down from 17 percent at the same point last year, and down 21 percent from 2016.  One student says not fighting feels natural now, and it’s no longer about the money. She says she’d give the money to her mom to buy school supplies.  Andrewlevich says she’ll put up the $3,300 herself, unless a sponsor emerges.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits
  2. Donna School District Discounts Rumors Of Shooting
  3. Flags At Half-Staff To Honor 2 Slain Ohio Police Officers
  4. Four Teens Charged With Murder Over Stolen Backpack
Related Posts
GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH-2

NTSB Asks For Help In Deadly Grand Canyon Copter Crash

jsalinas 0
GAY PRIDE FLAG

Governor: Company Shouldn’t Have To Make Gay Pride Shirts

jsalinas 0
donald trump jr. and wife vanessa

Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Exposed To White Powder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video