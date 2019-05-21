Mission Man Sentenced To More Than 20 Years For Smuggling Deaths Of Two Immigrants

A Rio Grande Valley man who led an immigrant smuggling ring will spend nearly 22 years in prison for the deaths of two undocumented immigrants. McAllen federal judge Randy Crane handed down the sentence Tuesday against 26-year-old Osvaldo Gonzalez. The Mission man had pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez had recruited a smuggling crew and on November 23rd 2015 was acting as a lookout for a driver transporting 13 immigrants. The driver was speeding through traffic when he lost control of the pickup truck and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. Several of the immigrants were thrown from the truck, one was killed instantly and another succumbed to his injuries weeks later. The driver is currently serving an 8-year prison term.