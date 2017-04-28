Private College Mandates Staff Opposition To Gay Marriage

(AP) – A private North Carolina Christian college is insisting that its faculty and staff sign a document that opposes same-sex marriage and abortion. One faculty member says she and eight of her colleagues have refused to sign it and are leaving the school.

News media outlets report that part of Montreat College’s “Community Life Covenant” expects those who work there to affirm “the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman” and the “worth of every human being from conception to death.”

Covenant opponents blame the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, which contributed $100,000 to the college’s scholarship fund last month. The fund is led by Franklin Graham, a Montreat College alumnus and an outspoken opponent of same-sex marriage and abortion. The association has denied any role in the covenant, however.