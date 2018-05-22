Home WORLD Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital
Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital
Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital

(AP) – Honduras’ emergency management commission says rescuers have responded to the crash of a private jet at Tegucigalpa’s airport.

Photographs posted by the agency show a white Gulfstream jet that appears broken in half near the center. Firefighters sprayed foam onto the crash and part of the plane appeared to lie across a street.  The agency said Tuesday through Twitter that first responders were working to rescue passengers. There was no immediate word of deaths or injuries. The FlightAware website says the flight originated in Austin, Texas.

Tegucigalpa’s airport has long been notorious one of the more difficult approaches in the hemisphere, surrounded by mountaintops and residential neighborhoods.  Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

