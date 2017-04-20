Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family

(AP) – A top private prison company is struggling to convince Texas lawmakers to license its facility to hold immigrant parents and their children together – a practice that President Donald Trump’s administration recently committed to upholding.

The Karnes Residential Center opened as a family detention center in 2014. Then a federal judge ruled that children held longer than 20 days must be housed in “non-secure” facilities with child care licenses.

After the state granted Karnes a license, advocates sued. They said holding children in detention causes psychological and physical harm. A state judge ruled that family detention centers did not qualify for licenses.

Now legislators are considering easing requirements for child care facilities. But opponents say the bill would license the facilities without improving conditions, and it could invite a lawsuit.