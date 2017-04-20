Home TEXAS Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family
Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family
TEXAS
0

Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family

0
0
The Karnes Residential Center -3
now viewing

Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family

PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now playing

Paris Police Say Officer And Attacker Shot, Killed

PRISON
now playing

Ex-Officer Gets 10 Years In Texas Enticement Case

RUSSIAN ROULETTE GUN PISTOL ONE BULLETT
now playing

Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
now playing

Iran's Ahmadinejad Disqualified From Presidential Election

MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS VIDEO PIC
now playing

US Defense Chief: Pentagon Won't Reveal Damage From Big Bomb

ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS AGENT GENERIC
now playing

Mexico Says Deportation of 'dreamer,' Mother Violated Rules

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Mission Homebuilder In Custody, Accused Of Stealing From Home Buyers

ALEX JONES IN COURT
now playing

'Infowars' Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A 'trick'

10 MOST WANTED SEX OFFENDERS IN TEXAS
now playing

Texas 10 Most Wanted List Sex Offender Captured In Florida

Judges of Russia’s Supreme Court attend a hearing in Moscow
now playing

Supreme Court Bans Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia

(AP) – A top private prison company is struggling to convince Texas lawmakers to license its facility to hold immigrant parents and their children together – a practice that President Donald Trump’s administration recently committed to upholding.

The Karnes Residential Center opened as a family detention center in 2014. Then a federal judge ruled that children held longer than 20 days must be housed in “non-secure” facilities with child care licenses.

After the state granted Karnes a license, advocates sued. They said holding children in detention causes psychological and physical harm. A state judge ruled that family detention centers did not qualify for licenses.

Now legislators are considering easing requirements for child care facilities. But opponents say the bill would license the facilities without improving conditions, and it could invite a lawsuit.

Related posts:

  1. Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported
  2. Mexico Says Deportation of ‘dreamer,’ Mother Violated Rules
  3. Texas House OKs Major School Finance Fix, But Will Senate?
  4. Judge Blocks Missouri’s Abortion-Restricting Rules
Related Posts
PRISON

Ex-Officer Gets 10 Years In Texas Enticement Case

jsalinas 0
RUSSIAN ROULETTE GUN PISTOL ONE BULLETT

Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette

jsalinas 0
ALEX JONES IN COURT

‘Infowars’ Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A ‘trick’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video