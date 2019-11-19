Privately-Built Border Wall On Hold Pending Further Study

Construction on a proposed privately-built border wall is on hold over concerns the project could violate a 1970 boundary treaty between the U.S. and Mexico.

The proposed 3-1/2 mile, 18-foot tall fence is set to go up in the Rio Grande floodplain. As a result, the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission has requested additional studies and documents to determine whether the project meets the treaty requirements.

Opponents have raised concerns the structure so close to the river could worsen flooding on both sides of the border. The project is set to be built by the nonprofit group We Build The Wall at the request of the private landowner Neuhaus and Sons.