“Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident

State and Hidalgo County health officials have identified what they say is a “probable” local Zika infection. The officials confirm that an individual has tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus, and say all indications are the person was likely bitten by a local mosquito. They say the person has not recently traveled outside of the Valley nor has any other risk factors.

The infection was discovered through a test for the Zika virus done by the patient’s doctor. Officials add they believe it is an isolated case – that no other locally-transmitted Zika infections have been found. Officials are not identifying the gender, age, nor hometown of the person.