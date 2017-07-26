Home LOCAL “Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident
“Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

“Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident

0
0
zika virus
now viewing

“Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident

Objects from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America-1
now playing

Objects From Auschwitz Death Camp To Tour Europe, America

BORDER PATROL ON RIO GRANDE RIVE
now playing

At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Officer Hurt, Suspect Killed In Early-Morning Gunfight

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK
now playing

US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead

SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANT DEATH TRUCK
now playing

US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery

1c Maradol papaya
now playing

US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead

Amazon-Work-From-Home
now playing

Amazon Goes On Hiring Spree As Labor Market Tightens

10916785_G
now playing

Authorities Warn Virtual Kidnapping Scams Are On The Rise

KURV – BTSB 2017 Slider
now playing

Back to School Bash 2017

8e82e44c10b744a7b32d4cdeb574e6e9-780×520
now playing

Scientists Build DNA From Scratch To Alter Life's Blueprint

State and Hidalgo County health officials have identified what they say is a “probable” local Zika infection. The officials confirm that an individual has tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus, and say all indications are the person was likely bitten by a local mosquito. They say the person has not recently traveled outside of the Valley nor has any other risk factors.

The infection was discovered through a test for the Zika virus done by the patient’s doctor. Officials add they believe it is an isolated case – that no other locally-transmitted Zika infections have been found. Officials are not identifying the gender, age, nor hometown of the person.

Related posts:

  1. Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard
  2. US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead
  3. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  4. ROXANNE GARCIA
Related Posts
SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANT DEATH TRUCK

US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery

jsalinas 0
1c Maradol papaya

US Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico; 1 Dead

Roxanne Garcia 0
Amazon-Work-From-Home

Amazon Goes On Hiring Spree As Labor Market Tightens

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video