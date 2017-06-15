Probe Into Baseball Shooting Opens

(Washington, DC) — Congress will investigate the shooting on an Alexandria, Virginia baseball diamond involving Republican lawmakers. A man now identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois opened fire on GOP lawmakers as they prepared for tonight’s charity baseball game against the Democratic team.

Four people were shot before the shooter was taken down by Capitol police officers who were providing security for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Speaking at the White House today, President Trump said Scalise is “in some trouble” and called him a “great fighter.” Scalise remains in critical condition at a DC hospital.