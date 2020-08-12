Process Moving Forward To Change The Name Of Robert E. Lee Elementary In Edinburg

The Edinburg school district is taking names. The district is in the process of taking suggestions for renaming Robert E. Lee Elementary School. School district spokesman Romeo Cantu says the district is reacting to the community’s concerns.

Nominations for a new name for the school will be accepted through September 3rd. The move to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary comes a little less than two months after a monument to another Confederate leader in Brownsville was removed.

The Brownsville City Commission voted June 16th to remove the 92-year-old Jefferson Davis monument from Washington Park.