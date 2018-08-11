Procession Ends For Deputy Killed In Shooting

(AP) – A hearse carrying the body of a Southern California sheriff’s deputy slain in a mass shooting has arrived at the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thousands of people stood along the route or pulled over along U.S. 101 Thursday as a long motorcade escorted the body of Sgt. Ron Helus some 25 miles (40 kilometers) from a hospital in Thousand Oaks to the coroner’s facility in the city of Ventura.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters saluted at attention and crowds of area residents gathered along streets. County helicopters flew overhead. Helus was shot multiple times as he and a California Highway Patrol officer exchanged gunfire with a man who attacked staff and patrons at a Thousand Oaks bar where a country music dance event was underway Wednesday night. Helus and 11 other people were killed. The gunman also died and authorities believe he killed himself.