Home NATIONAL Procession Ends For Deputy Killed In Shooting
Procession Ends For Deputy Killed In Shooting
NATIONAL
0

Procession Ends For Deputy Killed In Shooting

0
0
Sgt. Ron Helus-1
now viewing

Procession Ends For Deputy Killed In Shooting

Terry Thompson
now playing

Prosecutor Says 25-Year Sentence Appropriate

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

texas prison texas prisoners inmates
now playing

Inmate Accused Of Molestation Dies After Attack

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
now playing

Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

4 Children Killed In Late-Night House Fire

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Court Says Trump Can't End DACA

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot
now playing

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

CA Bar Shooting Update
now playing

CA Bar Shooting Update

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Tells Justice Staff He's Proud Of Work

Aasia Bibi
now playing

Christian Acquitted Of Blasphemy Freed From Pakistan Jail

(AP) – A hearse carrying the body of a Southern California sheriff’s deputy slain in a mass shooting has arrived at the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.  Thousands of people stood along the route or pulled over along U.S. 101 Thursday as a long motorcade escorted the body of Sgt. Ron Helus some 25 miles (40 kilometers) from a hospital in Thousand Oaks to the coroner’s facility in the city of Ventura.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters saluted at attention and crowds of area residents gathered along streets. County helicopters flew overhead.  Helus was shot multiple times as he and a California Highway Patrol officer exchanged gunfire with a man who attacked staff and patrons at a Thousand Oaks bar where a country music dance event was underway Wednesday night.  Helus and 11 other people were killed. The gunman also died and authorities believe he killed himself.

Related posts:

  1. Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot
  2. CA Bar Shooting Update
  3. 2 Killed Near Alton, Suspect On The Run
  4. Death Sentence For Sex Offender Who Killed Prison Officer
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

Court Says Trump Can’t End DACA

jsalinas 0
Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

jsalinas 0
CA Bar Shooting Update

CA Bar Shooting Update

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video