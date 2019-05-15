Procession Of Jeeps Honors School Shooting Hero

More than 600 Jeeps lead a caravan Wednesday, May 15, 2019 to the memorial service for Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the assault on the STEM Highlands Ranch School, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) – Hundreds of Jeeps are taking part in the procession to the memorial service for a student killed while trying to stop an alleged gunman at his Colorado school. The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo loved his Jeep and off-roading so other Jeep enthusiasts answered the call to help show their appreciation for his heroism on the way to Castillo’s memorial service on Wednesday.

The service is being held at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch just a few hours after the two shooting suspects appeared in court as Castillo’s parents watched.

Gov. Jared Polis has declared Wednesday Kendrick Castillo Day in Colorado, writing on Twitter that his bravery wouldn’t be forgotten. The governor also switched his profile photo to one of Castillo