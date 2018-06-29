Professionalism Of Slain Newspaper Employees Recalled

(AP)- Family members and former co-workers are recalling the professionalism of the employees slain at a Maryland newspaper. Four journalists and an assistant sales manager were killed Thursday at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police read the names at a news conference Thursday night, hours after the shooting.

They are: Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, and Rob Hiaasen. Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.