Programmers, Cable TV Distributors Considering Crack Down On Password Sharing

A number of television’s top content providers are considering ways to crack down on password sharing. Bloomberg reports that Netflix, HBO and a number of cable TV giants are discussing ways to keep people from viewing their content without paying for it.

One industry expert says password sharing is costing them about six-point-six-billion-dollars a year. Some of the measures under consideration include forcing users to change their passwords on a regular basis; making them enter a code sent to their phones; and possibly in the future requiring a thumb print to view content.