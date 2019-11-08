NATIONAL

Programmers, Cable TV Distributors Considering Crack Down On Password Sharing

By 23 views
0
FILE- (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A number of television’s top content providers are considering ways to crack down on password sharing. Bloomberg reports that Netflix, HBO and a number of cable TV giants are discussing ways to keep people from viewing their content without paying for it.

One industry expert says password sharing is costing them about six-point-six-billion-dollars a year. Some of the measures under consideration include forcing users to change their passwords on a regular basis; making them enter a code sent to their phones; and possibly in the future requiring a thumb print to view content.

Former Teen Running Champ Slams Nike Oregon Project

Previous article

Bolton Has ‘relevant’ Info In Impeachment Probe

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL