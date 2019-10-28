LOCALTRENDING

Progreso Cop Charged With Sexual Assault Granted Bond On Separate Federal Charges

By 21 views
0

A federal magistrate has set a $30,000 bond for a former Progreso police officer charged with violating the civil rights of two men in his custody. The federal charges against 24-year-old Matthew Lee Sepulveda stem from state charges of sexual assault and official oppression.

Sepulveda was first arrested in July after a 20-year-old man told Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials Sepulveda sexually assaulted him following a traffic arrest. Investigators then learned Sepulveda had sexually assaulted another man in his custody a few days later. The federal civil rights violation charges were slapped against Sepulveda earlier this month.

The Island’s Padre Boulevard Back Open

Previous article

Woman Rescued After Falling Into Irrigation Canal In Los Indios

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL