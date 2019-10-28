Progreso Cop Charged With Sexual Assault Granted Bond On Separate Federal Charges

A federal magistrate has set a $30,000 bond for a former Progreso police officer charged with violating the civil rights of two men in his custody. The federal charges against 24-year-old Matthew Lee Sepulveda stem from state charges of sexual assault and official oppression.

Sepulveda was first arrested in July after a 20-year-old man told Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials Sepulveda sexually assaulted him following a traffic arrest. Investigators then learned Sepulveda had sexually assaulted another man in his custody a few days later. The federal civil rights violation charges were slapped against Sepulveda earlier this month.