A Progreso police officer is accused of abusing a person in custody. On Tuesday, Matthew Sepúlveda was arrested on charges he violated the civil rights of a person in custody.

The case stems from an accusation by a man claiming Officer Sepúlveda sexually assaulted him when he was in custody June 28th after his arrest during a traffic stop. The Progress Times reports that Chief Alberto Rodríguez fired Sepúlveda last week.