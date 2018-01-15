Home LOCAL Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A
Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A
What is now a 3-year effort by the Texas Education Agency to temporarily take over the Progreso school district is being challenged yet again. The Progreso ISD says it will appeal a state appeals court ruling last month that sided with the T-E-A in its move to replace the Progreso school board and superintendent with a state-appointed board of managers.

The agency first made the move in 2015 after an investigation that was sparked by a widespread bribery and political strong-arming scheme that led to the imprisonments of three district officials.

The school district sued, arguing that a newly-elected school board and a new superintendent were working to fix the mismanagement problems of the previous board. A judge ruled in favor of the district, but the T-E-A filed a successful appeal.

