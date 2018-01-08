Promoting Voter ID, Trump Says ID Needed To Buy Groceries

(AP) – President Donald Trump is calling for voters to show photo identification at the polls, wrongly claiming that’s already needed to buy groceries. Trump made the statement during a rally Tuesday night in Tampa, Florida, where he promoted the campaigns of two Florida Republicans ahead of the state’s primary.

The president was railing against the idea of noncitizens voting in elections when he claimed that identification is required for everything but voting. He told supporters, “If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID.”

Photo IDs are required for certain purchases, such as alcohol, cigarettes or cold medicine. Trump also criticized Democrats who oppose his nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, and said voters need to elect more Republicans.