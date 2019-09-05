Property Taxes Going Up In Harlingen

Harlingen residents are going to be paying higher taxes. The Harlingen City Commission has given preliminary approval to a proposed 4-cent property tax hike – the first tax increase in 14 years. The new revenue is to go toward funding drainage and street improvements.

The vote boosts the Harlingen property tax rate from 59 cents to 63 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value, and is projected to raise about $1.3 million a year. The lone vote against the tax increase came from District 2 Commissioner Frank Puente. The second and final vote on the proposal is set for September 18th.