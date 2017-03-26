Proposal For Austin Gondola Lift Grounded By Officials

(AP) – A proposal to build a gondola lift in Austin that would have been incorporated as part of the city’s transportation system won’t be flying anytime soon.

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2n4EGcQ ) city and transportation officials concluded Friday they won’t be moving forward with the unconventional mode of transit.

The proposal would have consisted of an 8-mile, 19-stop line. The price tag was estimated to be between $290 million and $550 million.

Officials concluded such an urban cable car system is better suited for “‘niche applications and not as a primary means of moving people or goods as a part of a regional network or along a major corridor.”

Jared Ficklin, who dreamed up the gondola plan, says he’s not giving up on finding political support for his idea.