Proposed Brownsville LNG Plant Announces First Customer

It has yet to get a federal operating permit, but Houston-based Next Decade already has its first customer for its proposed Rio Grande LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Next Decade has secured a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with the LNG division of oil giant Shell. Under the agreement, Shell will buy 2 million metric tons of LNG a year.

Meanwhile, a decision on awarding a federal permit for the Rio Grande LNG terminal is expected in July. But it and two other proposed LNG facilities along the Brownsville Ship Channel face stiff opposition from a coalition of environmentalists, shrimpers, and fishermen.

Next Decade’s proposed $15 billion LNG export terminal would be the largest of the three proposed plants.

