Proposed McAllen Bond Election Likely To Be Postponed To May

McAllen city commissioners are moving away from placing a 30-million dollar bond proposal on this November’s election ballot, in favor of putting a 25-million dollar bond proposal on the ballot next May.

The original proposal called for four separate bond measures – for drainage improvements, traffic improvements, a new fire station, and a new parks and recreation building. But on the recommendation of City Manager Roy Rodriguez, commissioners are expected to approve a bond election for the drainage and traffic improvements, at a cost of 25 million dollars, and put the measure on the May ballot.

Rodriguez recommended funding a new Fire Station Number 2 and Parks and Rec office through a certificate of obligation, at a total cost of 5 million dollars.