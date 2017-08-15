Home LOCAL Proposed McAllen Bond Election Likely To Be Postponed To May
Proposed McAllen Bond Election Likely To Be Postponed To May
Proposed McAllen Bond Election Likely To Be Postponed To May

McAllen city commissioners are moving away from placing a 30-million dollar bond proposal on this November’s election ballot, in favor of putting a 25-million dollar bond proposal on the ballot next May.

The original proposal called for four separate bond measures – for drainage improvements, traffic improvements, a new fire station, and a new parks and recreation building. But on the recommendation of City Manager Roy Rodriguez, commissioners are expected to approve a bond election for the drainage and traffic improvements, at a cost of 25 million dollars, and put the measure on the May ballot.

Rodriguez recommended funding a new Fire Station Number 2 and Parks and Rec office through a certificate of obligation, at a total cost of 5 million dollars.

