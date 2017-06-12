Prosecution, Defense Rest In Irene Garza Murder Trial

Both the prosecution and the defense have rested in the murder trial of former McAllen priest John Feit. Prosecutors wound up their case after calling former Texas Ranger Rudy Jamarillo, who led the murder investigation after the case was reopened in 2002.

Jaramillo testified about evidence that was recovered following the murder of Irene Garza 57 years ago – evidence that included some of her personal belongings.

Defense attorneys called one witness, Faustino Rodriguez, who was a close acquaintance of Garza’s and who remembered seeing her in line at confession at Sacred Heart church on that Holy Saturday night before she disappeared.

The defense also brought Jaramillo back to the stand briefly, before resting their case on this fifth day of trial testimony. Jurors were excused, but will be back in the courtroom tomorrow morning to hear closing arguments.