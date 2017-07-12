Prosecution, Defense To Present Closing Arguments In Irene Garza Murder Trial

After five days of trial testimony, prosecutors and defense attorneys today will make their closing arguments in the murder trial of former McAllen priest John Feit. Both sides rested yesterday afternoon.

The prosecution wound up their case after calling to the stand former Texas Ranger Rudy Jamarillo, who led the murder investigation after the case was reopened in 2002. Jaramillo testified about evidence that was recovered following the murder of Irene Garza 57 years ago – evidence that included some of her personal belongings.

Defense attorneys called one witness, Faustino Rodriguez, who was a close acquaintance of Garza’s and who remembered seeing her in line at confession at Sacred Heart church on that Holy Saturday night before she disappeared. The defense also brought Jaramillo back to the stand briefly, before ending their case. They then asked the judge for a directed verdict, claiming prosecutors had not provided the evidence to prove Feit committed the murder. The judge denied the motion. Jurors return to the courtroom this morning to hear closing arguments.