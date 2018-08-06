Home TRENDING Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself
Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself
Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself

Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself

(AP) – A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the small town of Kayserberg.

French media quoted Colmar prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel as saying that “at this stage” nothing suggests another person was involved in the death Friday of the American celebrity chef and food writer.

However, investigators were verifying the circumstances of Bourdain’s death at the Le Chambard hotel.  Multiple efforts by the Associated Press to reach the prosecutor were not immediately successful.

