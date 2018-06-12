Prosecutor Calls Woman Who Escaped ‘very brave’

(AP) – A prosecutor says a woman was very brave when she escaped the grasp of a U.S. Border Patrol agent now charged with capital murder in the deaths of four women in Texas.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said Wednesday that he believes that if Erika Pena hadn’t escaped from Juan David Ortiz and alerted officials, more people would have been killed.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Ortiz on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of four sex workers in September. Alaniz says Ortiz said he wanted to “clean up the streets of Laredo” by killing the women.