Prosecutor: ‘Manchester by the Sea’ Inspired Duo To Kill Son

Ernest and Heather Franklin
(AP) – A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie “Manchester by the Sea.”  WBNG-TV reports Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin was killed within two hours of the couple watching the Oscar-winning film on Feb. 28. McBride said an examination showed the teen died before the fire.

The Franklins are charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.  Heather Franklin’s attorney told the court that she’s “innocent until proven guilty.”  “Manchester by the Sea” tells the story of a man who accidently sets a fire that kills his children. He wasn’t prosecuted.

