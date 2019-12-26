Prosecutor: Mom Killed Her Two Young Children, Then Herself

This undated photograph provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office shows Erin Pascal, of the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Authorities believe Pascal killed her two young children and then herself in Boston on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, Christmas Day. The family was found on the sidewalk outside a parking garage on Wednesday afternoon. (Suffolk County District Attorney's office via AP)

(AP) – Authorities believe a mother killed her two young children and then herself in Boston on Christmas Day.

Erin Pascal and 4-year-old and 15-month-old were found on the sidewalk outside a parking garage on Wednesday afternoon. They were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. It’s still not clear exactly how the children died, but Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters Thursday that investigators believe the two children fell from the garage’s roof first, followed by Pascal. She said “all things are indicating” that the deaths were a “double murder-suicide.”