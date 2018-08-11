Home TEXAS Prosecutor Says 25-Year Sentence Appropriate
TEXAS
(AP) – A prosecutor says the husband of a former sheriff’s deputy was given an appropriate sentence of 25 years in prison for the strangulation death of a man the couple confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says she hopes Terry Thompson’s case deters people from resorting to violence to resolve their conflicts.  The same jury that convicted Thompson of murder on Monday sentenced him Wednesday.

Prosecutors argued Thompson wanted to kill 24-year-old John Hernandez and kept him in a chokehold after he stopped resisting. Thompson had confronted Hernandez about urinating in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant in May 2017.  Scot Courtney, Thompson’s attorney, said he was disappointed by the sentence.  Thompson’s wife, Chauna, faces a murder trial in April.

During a victim impact statement, Maria Toral, Hernandez’s wife, told Thompson that she would forgive him if he repents for what he did.

