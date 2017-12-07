Home TEXAS Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting
Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting
TEXAS
Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting

(AP) – The Travis County district attorney is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case of a white police officer who was granted immunity after shooting and killing a black man near an Austin bank in 2013.

District Attorney Margaret Moore said in a statement Tuesday that she’s seeking a review of the case involving former Austin officer Charles Kleinert.

Kleinert was working with an FBI task force investigating bank robberies when he became suspicious of Larry Jackson Jr. and a chase ensued. Jackson was shot in the neck following a struggle.

Kleinert was indicted in 2014 on a count of manslaughter. A federal court later dismissed the charge under a more than 100-year-old court ruling protecting federal officers from state prosecution.  Moore is seeking to re-impose the indictment against Kleinert.

