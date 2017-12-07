Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting

(AP) – The Travis County district attorney is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case of a white police officer who was granted immunity after shooting and killing a black man near an Austin bank in 2013.

District Attorney Margaret Moore said in a statement Tuesday that she’s seeking a review of the case involving former Austin officer Charles Kleinert.

Kleinert was working with an FBI task force investigating bank robberies when he became suspicious of Larry Jackson Jr. and a chase ensued. Jackson was shot in the neck following a struggle.

Kleinert was indicted in 2014 on a count of manslaughter. A federal court later dismissed the charge under a more than 100-year-old court ruling protecting federal officers from state prosecution. Moore is seeking to re-impose the indictment against Kleinert.