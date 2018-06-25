Home NATIONAL Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting
Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting
Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting

Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actress’ meeting with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer has been cancelled.
Michael Avenatti says he received a call late Sunday night from two prosecutors who said they were concerned about media interest in the interview and cancelled the meeting.
A person familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press that the meeting planned for Monday was in anticipation of a possible grand jury appearance. They are investigating the business interests of Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

