Prosecutors Demand 12-Year Prison Term For Samsung Heir Lee

(AP) – Prosecutors are demanding a 12-year prison term for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for his conviction on bribery and other charges.

The Seoul High Court says prosecutors made the request Wednesday during an appeal of a lower court’s August sentencing of Lee to five years in prison for offering bribes to former President Park Geun-hye and her confidante when Park was in office. Both Lee and prosecutors, who earlier had asked for a 12-year sentence, appealed that ruling.  The high court is expected to issue its ruling in the coming weeks.

Lee’s bribery case is part of a huge political scandal that led to the ouster of Park in March after millions took to streets for months to demand her ouster.  Park and many other top officials are on separate trials.

