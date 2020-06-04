Prosecutors Describe Racist Slur As Ahmaud Arbery Lay Dying

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

(AP) – A state investigator is alleging that the white man accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over the mortally wounded black man, moments after hitting him with three shots from a pump-action shotgun.

The agent described evidence that Arbery was repeatedly boxed in by two pickup trucks as he desperately tried to escape. Special Agent Richard Dial says Travis McMichael then shot him in the chest, the hand, and the chest again during a struggle. The evidence challenges claims of self-defense during a citizens’ arrest attempt, and could factor into a federal hate crime investigation.