Prosecutors File New Charge In ‘honor killings’ Case

(AP) – Special prosecutors have filed a new charge against a woman awaiting trial in the so-called honor killings of her estranged sister’s American husband and the sister’s friend who was an Iranian women’s rights activist.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Nadia Irsan was charged Wednesday with conspiring with her father, stepmother and brother in a plan that led to the 2012 fatal shootings in Texas. She was already charged in 2015 with stalking in connection to the slayings. Her public defender says he’s contesting the case.

Prosecutor pro tem Marie Primm says further evaluation of the evidence prompted the new charge. The 35-year-old Irsan is one of two people with open cases linked to the homicides. They occurred after Irsan’s sister, Nesreen Irsan, married Coty Beavers, a Christian, and converted from Islam to Christianity.