Prosecutors File New Indictment In La Joya Bribery And Fraud Scheme

A former La Joya Housing Authority official is to be arraigned this week on a superceding indictment that combines her criminal case with that of another top Housing Authority official.

The new indictment, obtained by the McAllen Monitor, charges Sylvia Garces Valdez in the same alleged bribery scheme in which Frances Salinas is charged. The two are accused of conspiring to get Garces Valdez a public relations consulting contract with the city of La Joya.

Federal prosecutors say Salinas used her political connections with an unnamed La Joya elected official to ensure the contract would be approved, in exchange for Garces Valdez paying Salinas a percentage of what the contract paid. Garces Valdez was arrested back in August. Salinas was taken into custody two days before Christmas.