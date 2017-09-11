Home WORLD Prosecutors: German Nurse May Have Killed Over 100 Patients
Prosecutors: German Nurse May Have Killed Over 100 Patients
WORLD
0

Prosecutors: German Nurse May Have Killed Over 100 Patients

0
0
GERMAN NURSE KILLED PATIENS
now viewing

Prosecutors: German Nurse May Have Killed Over 100 Patients

murder
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charge In Elderly Woman's Death In McAllen

DEVIN KELLEY MURDERER
now playing

Air Force: Texas Shooter's History Should Have Been Reported

TexasChurch
now playing

Site Of South Texas Church Massacre Probably To Be Demolished

gavel
now playing

Final Defendant Sentenced For Killing Woman Found In Refrigerator

TOY HALL OF FAME
now playing

Clue, Wiffle Ball, Paper Airplane Enter Toy Hall Of Fame

PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DISASTER
now playing

Hurricane Sets Off Fierce Debate About Leaving Puerto Rico

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Child Abduction Alert Issued In Deadly Custody Dispute

iraq
now playing

As Caliphate Crumbles, US Increases Western Iraq Footprint

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now playing

Church Shooter's Dad Says Family Is Grieving

RAND PAUL ASSAULT
now playing

Lawyer Says Attack On Sen. Paul Not Political

(AP) – German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.  Prosecutors and police in Oldenburg said Thursday that they have now completed examinations of patients who died in Niels Hoegel’s time as a nurse at two local hospitals and have found a further 16 cases in which he is suspected.

In late August, they said they had determined that he might have killed at least another 84 patients beyond the ones for whose murder he is already serving time.  Prosecutors have already said that they expect to bring more charges by early 2018 against Hoegel, who gave patients overdoses of heart medication and other drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them.

Related posts:

  1. $100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg
  2. 8 Children Among Those Killed In Church Massacre
Related Posts
PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DISASTER

Hurricane Sets Off Fierce Debate About Leaving Puerto Rico

jsalinas 0
iraq

As Caliphate Crumbles, US Increases Western Iraq Footprint

jsalinas 0
TWITTER

Russia Twitter Trolls Deflected Bad Trump News

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video