Prosecutors: Man Stole $1.6M In COVID-19 Relief Money

(AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Houston man bilked the government out of $1.6 million in COVID-19 business relief funding and spent some of the money on a Lamborghini, jewelry and trips to strip clubs, among other things.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 29-year-old Lee Price III is charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

Prosecutors allege that Price stole from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic. They say Price also used the loans for a 2020 Ford pickup, a Rolex watch and real estate.

