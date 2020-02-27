Prosecutors Request New Execution Date For Brownsville Death Row Inmate

Cameron County prosecutors are asking a judge to immediately set a new execution date for Ruben Gutierrez, now that his stay of execution has been lifted.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday denied Gutierrez’ motion for a DNA test of evidence, and lifted the stay. The appeals court had granted the stay last October after a clerical problem was discovered with the Cameron County death warrant – only about 2-1/2 weeks before Gutierrez was to have been executed.

Gutierrez was sentenced to death in 1999 after being convicted of killing and robbing 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison. She’d been stabbed to death inside her Brownsville mobile home over a large amount of money she kept in a safe.