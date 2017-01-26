Home LOCAL Prosecutors Rest In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial
Prosecutors Rest In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial
Cameron County prosecutors have rested their case in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent. 31-year-old Joel Luna is accused of playing a role in the drug cartel-related killing of a Honduran man whose headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island during Spring Break week in 2015.

Prosecutors Thursday wrapped up more than a week of testimony – much of it from Luna’s older brother Fernando, who told jurors that it was their youngest brother Eduardo who shot and killed Frankie Palacios inside the Edinburg tire shop Eduardo owned.

Fernando said Eduardo feared Palacios was about to tell authorities about their ties to Gulf cartel drug trafficking. Fernando also testified that Joel Luna had no prior knowledge of the murder, nor was he involved in their drug activities. Fernando Luna had struck a deal with prosecutors last year for his testimony in exchange for leniency.

