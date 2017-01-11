Home NATIONAL Prosecutors Say Manafort Financial Reports Vary
(AP) – Federal prosecutors have released new information about Paul Manafort’s financial holdings.
The information comes one day after Manafort appeared in court on charges including money laundering and other financial crimes.
In a court filing, the office of special counsel Robert Mueller says the precise value of Manafort’s assets is hard to quantify.
They say in November 2016 and January 2017, he noted assets to be worth approximately $25 million, but he has provided significantly higher amounts at other times.
The prosecutors say Manafort’s business associate, Rick Gates, who was also charged Monday, has also stated conflicting amounts.
They say sentencing guideline ranges correspond to a possible punishment of 121 to 151 months of imprisonment for Gates, and 151 to 188 months for Manafort.
Both pleaded not guilty.

