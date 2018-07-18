Home NATIONAL Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency
Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency

0
0
Maria Butina
now viewing

Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Says 'no,' Russia Not Still Targeting US

raised medians generic
now playing

Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

FRANCE-MEDECINE-HEALTH-SCIENCE
now playing

Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach

911 calls detail aftermath of deadly New Mexico bus crash
now playing

911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
now playing

Mexico President-Elect Gives "blank check" For Peace

INDIA COLLAPSE
now playing

Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India

AIR FORCE ONE
now playing

Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says Europe Trip 'tremendous success'

Thailand Cave
now playing

Thai Youth Soccer Team Meets With The Media

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now playing

Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash

(AP) – A 29-year-old woman accused of being a covert Russian agent was “likely” in contact with operatives of the successor agency to the KGB while she lived in the U.S.  That’s according to court papers filed by prosecutors in Washington in the case of Maria Butina.

Prosecutors say Butina had contact information for people who, prosecutors say, were employees of Russia’s Federal Security Services. The FBI also observed her dining privately with a Russian diplomat suspected of being an intelligence operative in the weeks before the diplomat’s departure from the U.S. last March.

The government is arguing that Butina poses a flight risk and should remain jailed while she awaits trial. She faces charges of acting as an unregistered agent in the U.S. at the direction of a Kremlin official.

Related posts:

  1. Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested
  2. Russian Prosecutors Want To Question US Intel Agents
  3. Schumer Blasts Trump For Backpedalling On Russia
  4. 4 Homeland Security Advisors Resign In Protest Of Immigrant Family Separations
Related Posts
ap_18199589685313

Trump Says ‘no,’ Russia Not Still Targeting US

jsalinas 0
raised medians generic

Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

jsalinas 0
President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico President-Elect Gives “blank check” For Peace

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video